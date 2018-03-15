Wales centre Jamie Roberts will leave Harlequins for Bath at the end of the Premiership season.

Wales centre Roberts to swap Harlequins for Bath

Roberts, who has earned 94 caps for his country and featured on two British and Irish Lions tours, had been linked with a move to Japan when his Quins contract expires in the coming months.

However, the 31-year-old will remain in England, though the length of his deal with Bath has not been revealed.

"I'm really excited to have signed for Bath – it's a club with a great deal of ambition, which was crucial in making my decision to come here," Roberts said in a statement.

"There is no doubt that Bath can mix it with the best in both the Premiership and in Europe over the next few years, and I'm looking forward to being part of the journey."

Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder said: "Jamie needs no introduction – he is a player with vast experience with two Lions tours and close to 100 caps for his country under his belt.

"We are delighted to bring someone of his quality to the club, and I know will make an instant impact when he comes in this summer.

"He's hugely respected both on and off the field, and it's those qualities which makes this a really significant signing for the club. Not only that, but he's hugely ambitious and I believe that both Bath and Wales will reap the rewards from this move."

Quins last week completed the signing of former Australia centre Ben Tapuai from Bath.