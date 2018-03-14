News

Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
NFL free agency rumors: Jordy Nelson targets Patriots as teams target him

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Wide receiver Jordy Nelson, released by the Packers ahead of Wednesday's start of the new league year, a) didn't hit free agency without a plan and b) won't be on the market for long if he so chooses.

In fact, Yahoo Sports reports that he already is "targeting" the Patriots as a potential destination.



News of Nelson's release had barely broken Tuesday when reports surfaced of interest from a handful of teams, including the Raiders, Ravens, 49ers and Seahawks.



Nelson, who was slated to hit the Packers' salary cap at $12.5 million, reportedly wasn't willing to take a pay cut, so Green Bay opted to release him.

He had 53 catches for 482 yards and six touchdowns in 15 games with the Packers last season, when quarterback Aaron Rodgers missed a big chunk of the year with a broken collarbone.

