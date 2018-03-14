Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James described himself as "like fine wine" after setting a new career-high for triple-doubles in a single NBA season.

I'm like fine wine - LeBron James after career-high 14th triple-double

James, 33, surpassed his tally of 13 from last term by posting 28 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists in the Cavs' 129-107 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

The 15-year veteran denied an increase in possessions as a result of a raised tempo in the NBA was the reason for him putting up better stats in the latter stages of his career and offered an alternative suggestion.

"You can just say I'm like fine wine, I get better with age. That's what it says," he told reporters. "More possessions my a**. I'm getting better with age, that's what it's saying."

He added: "I think I was just playing in all three facets and more. I was able to get a charge as well, get a couple blocks, a couple steals.

"It's just being around the court and being reliable to my team-mates. For me to be able to clean glass and get my guys good looks where they were able to just catch-and-shoot or catch and lay it up, it made it a lot easier for me for sure.

"With the scoring, I just tried to be aggressive and got to the free-throw line and was able to knock those down, too."

James now has 69 career triple-doubles, placing him sixth on the all-time list behind Oscar Robertson (181), Magic Johnson (138), Jason Kidd (107), Russell Westbrook (100) and Wilt Chamberlain (78).