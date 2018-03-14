Manchester City have 'no chance' of signing Messi

Manchester City sporting director Ferran Soriano says there is "no chance" the club will sign Lionel Messi from Barcelona.

The Argentine superstar signed a new deal at Camp Nou through to 2021 back in November, which includes a mammoth €700million release clause.

Despite that commitment, speculation continues to swirl surrounding a potential reunion with Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

During their time together at Barca, Guardiola and Messi won three successive LaLiga crowns and the Champions League twice, among a host of other honours, but their relationship is unlikely to be rekindled at City.

"There is no chance of signing Messi," Soriano told reporters in Argentina.

"I know him and his family well and I know they are fine in Barcelona, which is where he needs to be.

"We will make our way without him, which will be more difficult because he is the best player in the history of football.

"He changed everything, he is a genius."