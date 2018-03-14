Nemanja Matic called on Manchester United to quickly forget Tuesday's damaging Champions League loss to Sevilla as he sets his sights on the silverware still available to them this season.

'No excuses' as Matic looks to move on from Sevilla defeat

Jose Mourinho's side were stunned at Old Trafford as substitute Wissam Ben Yedder's late brace secured a 2-1 victory following a goalless opening leg.

United's performance was widely criticised in the aftermath with many calling Mourinho's tactics and selection into question.

Matic, who started in midfield alongside Marouane Fellaini with Paul Pogba on the bench, said United could have few complaints about their exit and implored his team-mates to quickly re-focus ahead of an FA Cup quarter-final at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

"There is no excuse," Matic told MUTV. "We had a big game, as you know, against Liverpool and we came with high confidence to play this game, but Sevilla were better than us, so they deserved it.

"We have to forget this, but see where we made mistakes and see where we can do better. Now we have to look to the next game, which is very important for us, in the FA Cup.

"We have to refocus on Brighton, because they are a good team and we have to win.

"We know that our supporters are sad because of this result, so we need to go back to winning ways.

"Saturday is a new game and lives go on. This is football and we have to accept that."