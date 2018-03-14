Rugby Union: Izzy Folau not ruling out another code switch

Israel Folau is not ruling out another code switch as the Australia and Waratahs full-back nears the end of his contract.

Folau not ruling out another code switch

Folau started his career in rugby league, representing the Kangaroos eight times and making five State of Origin appearances for Queensland, before spending two seasons playing Australian rules football from 2011.

The 28-year-old is contracted through 2018 – his sixth year in rugby union – and next year's World Cup may not be enough to stop him taking on another new challenge.

READ MORE: England defeat ensures Ireland win Six Nations

READ MORE: Six Nations - Ireland pile pressure on England with bonus-point win

READ MORE: Six Nations - Ireland started to doubt themselves against Scotland - Murray

"It's something I enjoyed last time around. But, in saying that, there's plenty of options on the line and, when the time comes, I'll make the decision when I'm ready," Folau said.

"There's no rush. I want to make sure everything is set in position and I feel comfortable and I'll come out and make that announcement.

"I'm pretty comfortable in terms of my position and everything that's going on.

"There's no rush from my end, my management are always doing a lot of work in the background and I haven't really thought about it too much.

"My job is obviously solely here and what I can do with the team here."