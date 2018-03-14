Simona Halep and Angelique Kerber cruised into the Indian Wells Masters quarter-finals, but Caroline Wozniacki departed.

Halep, Kerber ease through as Wozniacki exits

World number one Halep continued her run at the WTA Premier event with a straight-sets win over Wang Qiang on Tuesday.

Kerber was similarly comfortable, having few troubles in getting past Caroline Garcia to reach the last eight.

While Karolina Pliskova and Venus Williams also advanced, Wozniacki was downed by Daria Kasatkina.

HALEP, KERBER EASE INTO LAST EIGHT

Halep, the 2015 champion, was a convincing 7-5 6-1 victor against Wang.

The Romanian was dominant with seven breaks of serve on her way to winning in just over one hour and 15 minutes.

Halep will next face surprise package Petra Martic after the Croatian got past Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova 6-3 7-6 (7-4).

Kerber was also strong, moving into the quarter-finals thanks to a 6-1 6-1 battering of Garcia.

WOZNIACKI BOWS OUT

Wozniacki, the 2011 champion and a two-time runner-up at Indian Wells, departed in the fourth round.

The Danish second seed was outplayed by Kasatkina, who recorded a 6-4 7-5 win.

It marked the second time Kasatkina has beaten Wozniacki this year, with the Russian to face Kerber next.

PLISKOVA, VENUS WIN THROUGH

The fifth-seeded Pliskova battled past American teenager Amanda Anisimova 6-1 7-6 (7-2), ending the 16-year-old's fine run.

Williams was pushed but managed to overcome Anastasija Sevastova 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.