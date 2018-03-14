Marin Cilic made a shock third-round exit at the Indian Wells Masters as big-servers Juan Martin del Potro and Milos Raonic advanced on Tuesday.

Cilic bows out as Del Potro, Raonic progress

Cilic, the second seed at the ATP 1000 event, suffered yet another loss to Philipp Kohlschreiber, beaten in straight sets.

The Croatian was the biggest name to fall as the likes of Del Potro and Raonic had no such issues.

CILIC CRASHES OUT

For the seventh time in 11 meetings with Kohlschreiber, Cilic suffered defeat.

The Australian Open runner-up bowed out 6-4 6-4 to the German 31st seed, who converted both of his break points.

Kohlschreiber will next face Pierre-Hugues Herbert, who was leading 6-2 3-1 when Gael Monfils retired.

DEL POTRO DELIGHTS

Del Potro has enjoyed a fine start to the year and it continued at Indian Wells, where he overcame David Ferrer 6-4 7-6 (7-3).

It marked a fifth straight win over Ferrer for Del Potro, who leads their head-to-head 7-6.

Awaiting him in the fourth round is Leonardo Mayer, who brushed past Novak Djokovic's conqueror Taro Daniel 6-4 6-1.

Raonic claimed back-to-back wins for the first time this year thanks to his 7-5 4-6 6-2 victory over Joao Sousa.

SEEDS PROGRESS

Joining Cilic and Ferrer as the seeds to fall was Jack Sock, who was edged by Feliciano Lopez 7-6 (8-6) 4-6 6-4.

Sam Querrey, the American 18th seed, managed to get through, overcoming qualifier Yuki Bhambri 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4.