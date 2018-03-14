Russell Westbrook and Ben Simmons are making the triple-double look easy in the NBA.

Westbrook, Simmons add to triple-double prowess

Westbrook tallied the 100th triple-double of his career on Tuesday with 32 points, 12 rebounds and 12 assists in a 119-107 Thunder win over the Hawks. He is now one of four players all time with 100 triple-doubles in his career, joining Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.

As for Simmons, the rookie tied Johnson for the second most triple-doubles in a rookie season with seven. He now only trails Robertson for the most in an inaugural season (26).

However, Simmons' 10 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists were not enough to help the 76ers overcome a solid effort from Myles Turner (25 points, six rebounds) and the Pacers in a 101-98 loss.

DAVIS, DEANDRE DELIVER

Anthony Davis looks like he is back to 100 per cent as he scored 31 points and added 14 rebounds in a 119-115 win over the Hornets.

DeAndre Jordan went 11-of-12 shooting from the floor with 29 points, 18 rebounds and five assists in a 112-106 win over the Bulls.

Nets guard D'Angelo Russell started the game on fire by hitting his first seven shots, all of which were from beyond the arc. He finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in a 116-102 loss to the Raptors.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 37 points and 10 rebounds in a 116-111 Timberwolves win over the Wizards.

SIMMONS STRUGGLES

Magic forward Jonathan Simmons went three-for-13 shooting with 10 points and one rebound in a 108-72 loss to his old team, the Spurs. Orlando registered a minus-28 with him on the floor.

LEBRON SHINES

LeBron James can still throw down.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Indiana Pacers 101-98 Philadelphia 76ers



Minnesota Timberwolves 116-111 Washington Wizards



Oklahoma City Thunder 119-107 Atlanta Hawks



Toronto Raptors 116-102 Brooklyn Nets



Dallas Mavericks 110-97 New York Knicks



Los Angeles Clippers 112-106 Chicago Bulls



New Orleans Pelicans 119-115 Charlotte Hornets



San Antonio Spurs 108-72 Orlando Magic



Utah Jazz 110-79 Detroit Pistons



Cleveland Cavaliers 129-107 Phoenix Suns



Los Angeles Lakers 112-103 Denver Nuggets

WIZARDS AT CELTICS

The Wizards are just two games in front of the Heat for the eighth playoff spot in the East and two games behind the Pacers for third. Every game matters for Washington at this point and they could be catching the injury-riddled Celtics at the right time.