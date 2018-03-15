Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Man Utd to swap Pogba for Verratti

Man Utd to swap Pogba for Verratti

Manchester United are looking to offload Paul Pogba this summer, and could swap him for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti, according to the Independent .

France international Pogba has failed to live up to his £89 million pricetag at Old Trafford, and may be set to leave United at the end of the season.

PSG's Verratti is seen as a much better option in midfield by Jose Mourinho, whose relationship with Pogba has become strained.

Willian on Mourinho's radar

Manchester United remain very interested in signing Chelsea forward Willian this summer, according to The Sun.

United boss Jose Mourinho has been looking to bring the Brazil international to Old Trafford for well over 12 months, having worked with him in west London.

The Premier League champions are likely to value Willian at £60 million, though that is unlikely to put the Red Devils off.

Arsenal still in the dark over Wilshere

Arsenal are still no nearer to resolving Jack Wilshere's future at the club, despite offering the midfielder a new deal.

Arsene Wenger confirmed that a contract offer is on the table, but that Wilshere has not made a decision yet: "We have made a proposal to him. We want him to stay and be linked with the club with the future. My desire and hope is he will [re-sign]."

Man Utd agree Talisca deal

Manchester United have agreed a €40 million deal to sign Benfica forward Anderson Talisca, according to A Bola.

The 24-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Besiktas, scoring 22 goals for the Turkish champions.

And his form has alerted United boss Jose Mourinho, who is keen to bolster his squad after an underwhelming campaign.

Spurs risk losing Son to army duty

Spurs could be without Heung-Min Son for up to two years due to army duty in South Korea, according to The Sun .

Every male in Korea must serve 21 months in the military before the age of 28, with Son just one year away from reaching that landmark.

However, some sports people are given special exemptions and it is believed that the forward could be excused from military duty.

Chelsea to make €135m Asensio bid

Chelsea are planning a €135 million for Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio in the summer, claims Don Balon .

The Premier League club are aware of Madrid president Florentino Perez's need to raise funds for a summer overhaul of the squad at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, while Asensio may be tempted to listen to what Chelsea have to say, Perez does not want to sell the 22-year-old and values the Spain international as a key member of the squad.

PSG willing to sell Verratti

Marco Verratti could leave Paris Saint-Germain this summer, L'Equipe reports.

After the Italian's poor performance against Real Madrid in the Champions League, plus his red card, PSG no longer feel that the Italian is indispensable to their cause and could sell for a fee of around €100 million.

Although Barcelona said that their long-time target was no longer of interest in January, the news that PSG could be tempted to offload him could spark a fresh approach.

Allardyce targets Jones

Everton manager Sam Allardyce wants to sign Manchester United defender Phil Jones at the end of the season, reports The Times .

Allardyce has identified the England international as a key signing for the summer, if he is still in charge at Goodison Park next season.

Jones has struggled for form and fitness at varying times during his United career and the club could decide to sell the centre-back in the summer.

Neymar identifies PSG signings

Neymar has identified a former Barcelona team-mate and a Real Madrid midfielder as players he wants Paris Saint-Germain to sign in the summer, claims Don Balon .

After PSG were beaten by Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League, the French giants are again expected to reinforce their squad at the end of the season.

World-record signing Neymar feels Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Madrid midfielder Casemiro would be perfect recruits to take PSG to the next level.

Man City turn to Weigl

Manchester City are ready to turn their attention to signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl in the summer, according to The Times .

Goal reported on Tuesday that City have cooled their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred , who could instead join local rivals Manchester United.

Other options are now being considered by City, with the highly-rated Weigl, who has also been linked with United, an end-of-season target.

Dembele looking for Barca exit route

Ousmane Dembele is looking for a way out of Barcelona after a disappointing first season with the Spanish giants, reports Don Balon .

Barcelona aren't willing to let him leave at the moment, with no club willing to pay more than €60million for the former Dortmund star, meaning the Catalan club would have to take a massive loss on the player.

The report also claims that clubs are starting to ask about the possibility of a loan move for 20-year-old.

Arsenal considering Maycon move

Arsenal are considering a move for Brazilian youngster Maycon, report local outlet UOL .

The Corinthians midfielder failed to seal a move to Shaktar Donetsk in January, opening the door for the Gunners to make a summer move.

The report claims that the South American club would be willing to part with their star for just £9million.

Have Mahrez and Fred missed City boat?

Both Riyad Mahrez and Fred may have missed their chance to join Manchester City, despite the Premier League leaders' desperation to sign them during the January transfer window.

Goal understands that City have cooled their interest in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, while Mahrez, who went on strike in a bid to join City, could also be left disappointed.

Madrid want Bellerín

Florentino Perez wants Real Madrid to signing Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin as competition for Dani Carvajal, Don Balon claims.



The Madrid chief wants his club in position to roll through next season, and while the focus will be on rebuilding the attack, he wants to add depth all over the field to keep Los Blancos stable even if injuries happen to key players.

Neymar Sr: My son has PSG future

Neymar's father has moved to end speculation over the star's future by stating that he will be remaining at Paris Saint-Germain, despite reports linking him to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

"Neymar has a future at PSG. His present is also PSG," the star's agent explained in a press conference in Brazil, alongside PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Liverpool considering Werner move

Liverpool are considering a summer swoop for RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner, the Independent reports.

The move could be part of a double swoop of the German side, with the 22-year-old forward joining midfielder Naby Keita at Anfield.

Mou defends Man Utd transfers

Jose Mourinho dismissed suggestions that he has seen little return on his massive spending at Manchester United in the wake of Champions League elimination at the hands of Sevilla.

"Everybody spends money – it's not just us, right?" Mourinho said to reporters after the final whistle.

Southampton turn to Hughes

Southampton will turn to Mark Hughes as their next manager, The Telegraph claims.

The former Stoke City boss has been offered a contract through the end of the season.

Everton ready to move for Wilshere

Everton are ready to make a move for Arsenal's Jack Wilshere, reports The Mirror .

The midfielder still hasn't come to terms on a new deal with the Gunners, having rejected terms that would have seen him take a cut in his base pay.

The Toffees are now ready to swoop in an attempt to land the England international on a free, with a better deal than the one being offered by the London side the key to landing the 26-year-old.

Minnesota scouting Quintero

Minnesota United is the latest team to show an interest in signing Carlos Darwin Quintero with the team's general manager and coach heading to Panama to scout the America winger against Tauro, according to MLSSoccer.com.

Quintero is generally not in the squad for league matches with Las Aguilas, who must leave two foreign-born players out of the team each match to comply with roster regulations. The Colombian has been the subject of several inquiries from MLS clubs, but they've fallen through because of his high salary and America's reluctance to cut a bargain.

Nike to help fund Neymar to Madrid

Nike is willing to help fund Real Madrid's move for Neymar, AS reports.

Madrid are currently sponsored by Adidas until 2020 but seemingly make only €40 million per year from the sporting apparel giant, a small amount for such a big club.

The report claims Real could break their contract with Adidas as early as this summer, with Nike likely to pay a sum of between €105-€155m per annum, not including what they'd offer to help with Neymar's transfer.

Juventus risk losing Emre Can

Juventus are running the risk of failing to sign Emre Can if they cannot reach an agreement soon on personal terms, Tuttosport reports.

The Bianconeri had been hotly tipped to snap up the Germany international on a free transfer in the summer, but interest from Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have left the midfielder and his entourage assessing his options.

Messi doesn't want Verratti at Barca

Lionel Messi has told his club that he does not want Paris Saint-Germain's Marco Verratti at Barcelona, Diario Gol reports.

The Italy international had been linked with a move to Camp Nou in the past as a replacement for Xavi or Andres Iniesta, but Messi has made it clear that he does not want the midfielder to make a move after PSG fell to pieces against Real Madrid.

However, Verratti could still find himself in Spain, if the report is to be believed, as Madrid themselves are looking for a long-term replacement for Luka Modric.

Man Utd reignite Matuidi interest

Manchester United have reignited their interest in Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi, according to Rai Sport (via the Daily Mirror) .

Jose Mourinho previously tried to sign the France international during his time with Paris Saint-Germain.

And with Paul Pogba and Ander Herrera struggling for form, the Red Devils believe Matuidi will be the answer to their midfield problems.