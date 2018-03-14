Kasatkina too good for Wozniacki

News

World number two Caroline Wozniacki bowed out of the Indian Wells Masters, beaten by an in-form Daria Kasatkina in the fourth round on Tuesday.

Kasatkina claimed her second win over Wozniacki in 2018 with a 6-4 7-5 victory at the WTA Premier event.

The 20-year-old Russian produced a fine performance, hitting 22 winners and 20 unforced errors to win in one hour and 40 minutes.

The 2011 champion and a two-time runner-up at Indian Wells, Wozniacki gave up leads in both sets.

Wozniacki led 3-0 in the first set before losing five straight games, while the Dane let a 5-3 advantage slip in the second.

The Australian Open champion – who finished with 26 winners and 30 unforced errors – had few answers as Kasatkina produced excellent shots off both her forehand and backhand sides.

