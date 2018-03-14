Antonio Conte was unwilling to compare Eden Hazard to Barcelona star Andres Iniesta, saying the Chelsea attacker needed to win big trophies.

Hazard must win big trophies to compare to Iniesta – Conte

Conte and Chelsea are preparing to face Barca at the Camp Nou on Wednesday in the second leg of their last-16 Champions League tie, which is locked at 1-1.

Ahead of that clash, the Italian was unwilling to be drawn into comparing Hazard and Iniesta, calling on the Belgium star to add to his trophy haul.

"Hazard is more a number 10, and Iniesta is a midfielder. A midfielder who stays in the centre of Barcelona's career," Conte said.

"We are talking about two different players with different careers.

"Iniesta won a lot in his career. Hazard has to start to win important trophies in his career."

While Hazard has won two Premier League titles, a Ligue 1 crown and a Europa League, Iniesta is an eight-time LaLiga winner, to go with four Champions League titles and a World Cup with Spain.