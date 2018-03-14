NFL free agent rumors: Titans to add another ex-Patriot in RB Dion Lewis

Nashville is quickly turning into Foxborough West.

NFL free agent rumors: Titans add another ex-Patriot in RB Dion Lewis

After agreeing to sign ex-Patriots Pro Bowl corner Malcolm Butler to 5-year deal when free agency opens on Wednesday, Tennessee also will add former New England running back Dion Lewis, 27, on a four-year contract, according to multiple reports.



Four years, $20 million for Dion Lewis in Tennessee. Up to $23 million. Per source.

— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) March 14, 2018



Lewis' contract will make him the league's eighth-highest paid RB at $5 million per year.

Butler and Lewis were brought on to the Titans roster by former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel and former Pats' personnel man Jon Robinson, who are now the Titans' head coach and general manager, respectively.

The Titans released Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray Thursday to $6.5 million against the salary cap in 2018. Derrick Henry was expected to be the Titans' bell cow back but adding Lewis to the fold muddles the running-back roles in Tennessee.

MORE:

NFL free agent rumors: Titans to sign Pro Bowl CB Malcolm Butler to 5-year deal

| Titans release Pro Bowl RB DeMarco Murray



Lewis rushed for 896 yards this past season with six touchdowns, adding 214 receiving yards and three additional scores.