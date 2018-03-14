Warriors star Curry to miss at least another week

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will not be back for a while.

The Warriors announced on Tuesday that Curry will be out for the next week before he is re-evaluated on March 20.

Curry reinjured his ankle against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8 when he stepped on Dejounte Murray's ankle after attempting a fast-break lay-up.

He stayed in the game to take free throws but then left and has not returned since.

In his absence, the Warriors have lost back-to-back games to the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Curry's trainer does not think the injury is a big deal.

"[I'm] not very concerned in terms of it being a major injury or something that is going to prevent him from playing in the playoffs or anything like that," Bandon Payne told 95.7 The Game Friday, via the Mercury News .

"It's all small little tweaks. It's nothing major."