News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Warriors star Curry to miss at least another week

Omnisport
Omnisport /

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry will not be back for a while.

Warriors star Curry to miss at least another week

Warriors star Curry to miss at least another week

The Warriors announced on Tuesday that Curry will be out for the next week before he is re-evaluated on March 20.

Curry reinjured his ankle against the San Antonio Spurs on March 8 when he stepped on Dejounte Murray's ankle after attempting a fast-break lay-up.

He stayed in the game to take free throws but then left and has not returned since.

In his absence, the Warriors have lost back-to-back games to the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

However, Curry's trainer does not think the injury is a big deal.

"[I'm] not very concerned in terms of it being a major injury or something that is going to prevent him from playing in the playoffs or anything like that," Bandon Payne told 95.7 The Game Friday, via the Mercury News .

"It's all small little tweaks. It's nothing major."

Back To Top