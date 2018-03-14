Stephen Curry injury update: Warriors guard out until at least March 20

News

Sporting News
Stephen Curry won't be back for a while.

The Warriors announced Tuesday, Curry will be out for the next week before he is re-evaluated Mar. 20.



Curry reinjured his ankle against the Spurs Mar. 8 when he stepped on Dejounte Murray's ankle after attempting a fast-break lay-up.

He stayed in the game to take free throws but then left and has not returned since. In his absence the Warriors have lost back-to-back games to the Trail Blazers and the Timberwolves.

For what it's worth, Curry's trainer doesn't think the injury is a big deal.


“(I’m) not very concerned in terms of it being a major injury or something that is going to prevent him from playing in the playoffs or anything like that,” Bandon Payne told 95.7 The Game Friday, via the Mercury News . “It’s all small little tweaks. It’s nothing major.”

