Shea Weber injury update: Canadiens All-Star defenseman out for season

Sporting News
Sporting News /

All-Star defenseman Shea Weber is out for the year, the Canadiens announced Tuesday.



The 32-year-old underwent surgery on tendons in his left foot Tuesday and will need six months to recover.

#GoHabsGo

Weber, who signed a 14-year, $110 million deal in 2012, was limited to 26 games in 2017-18. He tallied six goals and 10 assists in those games. He was traded to the Canadiens by the Predators for P.K. Subban in 2016.


Montreal is currently in sixth place in the Atlantic Division and 16 points out of the second wild-card spot.

