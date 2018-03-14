News

NFL free agent rumors: Packers to sign DL Muhammad Wilkerson

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Packers will sign Pro Bowl defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson, according to ESPN.



According to NFL Media, the deal is for $5 million with $3 million more in incentives.



Wilkerson, a Pro Bowl defensive lineman in 2015, fell out of favor with the Jets in recent years despite being an uber talented and productive player.

The 28-year-old had 44 1/2 sacks with the Jets in his seven years with the team, but after a year in which he tallied a career-high 12 sacks in 2015, his playing time and production went down significantly.

However, he gets a second chance in Wisconsin and a good one at that. Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine was with the Jets when Wilkerson came into the league in New York.


