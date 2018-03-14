NFL free agent rumors: Jets to sign QB Teddy Bridgewater to 1-year deal

The Jets will sign quarterback Teddy Bridgewater to a one-year deal, according to ESPN.



Bridgewater has thrown one pass in two years with the team that drafted him in 2014 in the Vikings after he suffered a severe knee injury during training camp in 2016.

The 25-year-old was taken with the 32nd overall pick in 2014 and helped lead Minnesota to the playoffs in 2015. The team was not expected to resign Bridgewater this offseason, but his fate was sealed when the Vikings signed up Kirk Cousins to a three-year, $84 million deal Tuesday.

The Jets have now agreed to deals with two quarterbacks in the legal-tampering period as they reportedly have signed up last year's starting QB Josh McCown to a one-year, $10 million deal.