The New York Jets have agreed to sign defensive back Trumaine Johnson to a deal, according to multiple reports.

Jets set to sign DB Johnson

According to NFL Media, the deal is expected to be worth $15million a season, though the number of years on the contract has not yet been reported.

Johnson played all six of his seasons in the NFL with the Rams before agreeing to sign with the Jets.

The former seventh-round pick tallied 65 tackles and two interceptions in Los Angeles last season.

Los Angeles tagged Johnson the past two seasons but he became expendable after the franchise traded for Pro Bowl cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason.