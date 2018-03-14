Mariners' injuries pile up as Nelson Cruz leaves game with quad injury

News

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz left Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rockies with what manager Scott Servais called a right quad strain.



Cruz adds to the Mariners’ long list of injuries this spring. The team already lost newly acquired first baseman Ryon Healy, who underwent surgery to remove a bone spur in his hand.

Ben Gamel is likely headed to the disabled list for Seattle with an oblique strain and ace Felix Hernandez, who suffered a forearm contusion in his first start of the spring, is also currently on the shelf.

Seattle has several other players nursing injuries as well including Robinson Cano, Austin Romine and Marco Gonzales.



Pitcher Erasmo Ramirez (shoulder) is also questionable to be ready opening day.


