Jose Mourinho dismissed suggestions that he has seen little return on his massive spending at Manchester United in the wake of Champions League elimination at the hands of Sevilla.

'Everyone spends money' - Mourinho defends Man United transfers after defeat

Mourinho has enjoyed large investment in his squad, with huge transfer fees and wages spent to bring the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to the club.

Despite shelling out over £300 million, however, United trail rivals Man City by 16 points in the Premier League and saw their European dream end in the last 16 on Tuesday with a 2-1 defeat.

But the 55-year-old does not believe further spending would necessarily lead to an upturn in United's fortunes.

"Everybody spends money – it's not just us, right?" Mourinho told reporters after the final whistle.

"It's not just changes for changes sake, it's a natural process."

"I don't think the performance was bad. The intention and the way we started was really good and really positive, then after 10 or 15 minutes of success without goals, Sevilla have a good team they have players who can hide the ball.

"I don't remember a dangerous situation for them, it was a good controlled performance by them without any danger. We had dangerous situations in the first half, a good start in the second half and chances to score. The first goal would always change the direction of the game."



Vincenzo Montella's decision to send on Ben Yedder for Luis Muriel proved a masterstroke, the striker scoring twice within six minutes of his introduction to settle the tie in spectacular fashion.

In contrast, Mourinho's substitutions had little impact with Pogba, replacing Marouane Fellaini on the hour mark, was unable to wrest control of the contest away from the visitors.

"Sometimes I'm lucky with changes and sometimes other managers are lucky with their changes," Mourinho added.

"It was a good, happy move by Vincenzo to bring Ben Yedder and when they scored the first goal it's completely different."



"I don't have regrets. I did my best, the players did their best. We tried, we lost and that's football."