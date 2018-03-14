Quarterback Josh McCown will re-sign with the New York Jets, his agent Mike McCartney has confirmed.

QB McCown signs new Jets deal amid Bridgewater rumours

McCown's representative confirmed the agreement on Twitter, with the deal to run for one year and be worth $10million, according to ESPN and NFL.com.

The renewal for the veteran, who turns 39 in July, comes after reports suggested the Jets were also locked in negotiations with QB Teddy Bridgewater, who is leaving the Minnesota Vikings, throughout Tuesday.

The Jets were previously among the teams credited with an interest in Kirk Cousins, the top QB on the free-agent market, who now looks set to sign for the Minnesota Vikings.

McCown started 13 games for the Jets in 2017, throwing for 2,926 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. New York were surprisingly competitive during the season and went 5-8 in games he was under center.