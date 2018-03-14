Geitz getting back to her netball best

Laura Geitz has been backed to play a big role in Australia's Commonwealth Games campaign despite not playing international netball since 2015.

Diamonds coach Lisa Alexander has no doubt the former captain can return to her best after missing the last Super Netball season following the birth of her son Barney in February 2017.

Alexander says Geitz has proved she is ready to compete at the highest level again.

"Everyone has to prove themselves in front of the selectors and Laura was no different," Alexander said in Canberra on Wednesday.

"She's a very proud athlete and she wouldn't put herself up for selection if she didn't feel she was ready.

"I could see (during the selection camp) she was getting back to her best and I think she'll contribute enormously to our team."

The star goal keeper is joined in the squad by fellow experienced campaigner Madi Robinson.

The Collingwood Magpies midcourt star fought her way back into the Australian squad after missing the victorious 2015 World Cup victory in Sydney due to an ACL injury.

But Robinson was dropped from the Diamonds' team last September for the Constellation Cup against New Zealand.

Alexander said younger players like West Coast Fever defender Courtney Bruce would benefit from being around Geitz and Robinson.

"The younger defenders have had to bare the brunt of the most of the Test matches in the past six months and they've completely surprised everybody with how well they've done," Alexander said.

"Laura and Madi coming into that group, that are very confident in what they're doing, is going to add to that level of experience we've got."

While Geitz and Robinson are back, fellow star Sharni Layton is still missing.

Alexander said the star defender was battling an ankle injury as she makes her way back into the game after stepping away last August due to exhaustion.

"She's getting herself back to compete at the highest level but we will definitely welcome her back when she's back at full fitness," Alexander said.

The Diamonds are training at the Australian Institute of Sport and will play practice matches against the Fever on Thursday and Friday.