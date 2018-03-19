Can Kevin Harvick be stopped? Las Vegas oddsmakers don't seem to think so.

NASCAR at Fontana 2018: Odds, fantasy advice, prediction, sleepers, drivers to watch

NASCAR’s western road trip has been great to Harvick, who will be going for a sweep of the three Cup Series races in Sunday’s Auto Club 400 at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, Calif. Harvick will be looking for his fourth consecutive win overall after triumphs at Atlanta, Las Vegas and Phoenix and he's posted at 3/1 odds to capture his first four-race winning streak.

While oddsmakers love Harvick, they are disrespecting seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson to win Sunday (25/1). Johnson has had a poor start to the season in the new Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 but he leads drivers in almost every category at Auto Club Speedway. In 23 starts at the track, Johnson is the leader in wins (six), runner-up results (five), top-five finishes (12), top 10s (16), laps led (980), average finish (7.13) and lead-lap finishes (23).

With the forecast of cooler temperatures in Fontana this weekend at the two-mile track, Martin Truex Jr. feels that could even the playing field. That's bad news for Ford and good news for Truex and our pick to win Sunday, Chase Elliott.

Elliott has to win sometime, right? NASCAR's new most popular driver might have his best shot Sunday on a track similar to one of his best in Michigan. Over the last six races at Michigan and Fontana, Elliott leads all drivers in average finish and driver rating with 71 laps led.

In Elliott’s Cup and Xfinity Series career (10 combined starts), he has never finished outside the top 10 on a two-mile speedway. In his two previous Cup starts at Auto Club, Elliott has finished sixth (2016) and 10th (2017) from an average starting position of 10.5.

What are the betting odds for NASCAR at Fontana?

Kevin Harvick 3/1

Kyle Larson 4/1

Kyle Busch 4/1

Martin Truex Jr. 4/1

Brad Keselowski 10/1

Joey Logano 15/1

Ryan Blaney 15/1

Chase Elliott 15/1

Denny Hamlin 18/1

Erik Jones 25/1

Jimmie Johnson 25/1

Clint Bowyer 40/1





Joey Logano hasn't started well at Fontana of late but he's made up for it in the race, equaling an average of 61.3 DraftKings fantasy points over his last two races. Clint Bowyer (47.8), Daniel Suarez (40.0), and Jamie McMurray (37.3) have also scored well on DraftKings recently at Fontana.

MORE:

NASCAR at Fontana: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Auto Club 400



Kurt Busch 40/1Aric Almirola 60/1Ryan Newman 100/1Jamie McMurray 100/1Paul Menard 100/1Daniel Suarez 100/1Alex Bowman 100/1William Byron 100/1Austin Dillon 200/1Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 200/1Trevor Bayne 300/1Kasey Kahne 500/1Darrell Wallace Jr. 500/1Ty Dillon 500/1Chris Buescher 500/1AJ Allmendinger 1000/1Michael McDowell 1000/1Field (all others) 1000/1

Odds via Westgate

Which drivers are best for fantasy NASCAR at Fontana?

Last year's Fontana winner Kyle Larson has also led the most laps over the past six races at Fontana and its sister track in Michigan with four wins.





Joey Logano hasn't started well at Fontana of late but he's made up for it in the race, equaling an average of 61.3 DraftKings fantasy points over his last two races. Clint Bowyer (47.8), Daniel Suarez (40.0), and Jamie McMurray (37.3) have also scored well on DraftKings recently at Fontana.

MORE:

NASCAR at Fontana: TV schedule, standings, qualifying drivers for Auto Club 400



Austin Dillon has just four previous Cup Series starts to his credit at Auto Club Speedway, earning his best finish of 11th in 2014 and in 2017.

Matt DiBenedetto, David Ragan, and Trevor Bayne are low-salary options that have solid place-differentials at Fontana the past two races.