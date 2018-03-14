'My son has a future at PSG' - Neymar Sr. moves to quash Real Madrid & Barca links

Neymar's father has moved to end speculation over the star's future by stating that he will be remaining at Paris Saint-Germain, despite reports linking him to Real Madrid and Barcelona.

A metatarsal fracture meant that the Brazilian was not present for the second leg of PSG's latest Champions League failure, as they were beaten 2-1 by Madrid at Parc des Princes to seal a 5-2 aggregate reverse.

Having moved less than a year ago from Barca for a world-record €222 million fee, speculation has grown that Neymar is now looking at a return to Spain, with both Clasico rivals mentioned as possible destinations.

According to Neymar Sr, however, he is only thinking about starring for the Ligue 1 leaders.

"Neymar has a future at PSG. His present is also PSG," the star's agent explained in a press conference in Brazil, alongside PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi.

Al Khelaifi also underlined Neymar's commitment to the club after visiting the forward in Rio de Janeiro, where he is recovering after undergoing surgery on his metatarsal fracture.

"He is happy, very motivated and excited to come back as soon as possible," the president remarked.

"He is doing everything possible to return, we hope he will be back to play in the league and the cup this season."

Neymar has scored 28 goals in just 30 outings for PSG this season, including six in seven Champions League fixtures before suffering injury.