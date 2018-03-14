Clippers guard Avery Bradley is out for the season, according to ESPN.



Avery Bradley injury update: Clippers guard will miss rest of season Los Angeles Clippers guard Avery Bradley underwent surgery to repair adductor and rectus abdominis muscles on Tuesday and will miss the rest of the regular season, league sources tell ESPN. Six weeks to eight weeks is the recovery time on the surgery.

The 27-year-old underwent surgery Tuesday to repair adductor and rectus abdominis muscles and will need six to eight weeks to recover.

Los Angeles has 17 games left on its season and will play its last regular-season game April 11. The Clippers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a first-round matchup in the playoffs likely against the Warriors or the Rockets.

Bradley averaged 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in his time with Los Angeles this year. He is an unrestricted free agent after the season.