Avery Bradley injury update: Clippers guard will miss rest of season

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Clippers guard Avery Bradley is out for the season, according to ESPN.



The 27-year-old underwent surgery Tuesday to repair adductor and rectus abdominis muscles and will need six to eight weeks to recover.

Los Angeles has 17 games left on its season and will play its last regular-season game April 11. The Clippers are currently in seventh place in the Western Conference with a first-round matchup in the playoffs likely against the Warriors or the Rockets.

Bradley averaged 9.2 points and 3.7 rebounds in his time with Los Angeles this year. He is an unrestricted free agent after the season.

