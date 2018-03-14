Mohamed Salah was quick to troll Manchester United after Jose Mourinho's side were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Champions League draw can't come soon enough - Salah trolls Manchester United

Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench to score a brace and send Sevilla through to the quarter-finals, United exiting 2-1 on aggregate after Romelu Lukaku's consolation.

Salah was anonymous as Liverpool lost 2-1 against United in the Premier League on Saturday, with Mourinho's men tightening their grip on second place in the table.

But the Egypt international, joint-top scorer in the league this season, was speedy to show off about Liverpool's place in the quarter-finals.

"The UCL draw can't come soon enough," Salah wrote on Twitter, following by a smiling emoji.

Liverpool knocked out Porto 5-0 on aggregate to book their spot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp's men finding out their next opponents on Friday.