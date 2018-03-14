Former Raiders CB Smith to serve year in jail for assault

Former Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith pleaded guilty to assault on Tuesday and was sentenced to one year in jail, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in a release.

According to the DA, Smith admitted to "inflicting great bodily injury" on his sister's boyfriend on July 4 last year in Pasadena, California. He also will serve five years' probation as a result of the plea agreement.

The Raiders released Smith on Monday. He signed a four-year, $38million deal with the team before the 2016 season.

Smith, 30, has 426 tackles, 98 passes defended and 14 interceptions through nine NFL seasons. He was selected in the second round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

The Raiders were already in the market for cornerback help this offseason, and will now certainly look to add a couple options with Smith headed out the door.