News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

NFL free agent rumors: Titans to sign Pro Bowl CB Malcolm Butler to 5-year deal

Sporting News
Sporting News /

The Titans are signing free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler to a five-year deal worth $61 million, according to multiple sources.



Butler was released by the Patriots after a season in which he tallied 55 tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed. He started 15 of 16 games in New England, but did not play a single down in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Butler is most famous for his interception at the goal line in Super Bowl 49 to seal the victory for the Patriots over the Seahawks.

The 28-year-old Butler was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. He played the entire 2017 season on a $3.91 million contract and joins a group of young and talented defensive backs in Tennessee.



MORE:
Super Bowl 52: Malcolm Butler benching result of ‘perfect storm’ of factors, report says

Back To Top