The Titans are signing free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler to a five-year deal worth $61 million, according to multiple sources.



NFL free agent rumors: Titans to sign Pro Bowl CB Malcolm Butler to 5-year deal The #Titans are signing CB Malcolm Butler on a 5-year contract worth more than $61M with more than $30M guaranteed, source said. Wow.

— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2018



Butler was released by the Patriots after a season in which he tallied 55 tackles, two interceptions and 12 passes defensed. He started 15 of 16 games in New England, but did not play a single down in the team's Super Bowl loss to the Eagles.

Butler is most famous for his interception at the goal line in Super Bowl 49 to seal the victory for the Patriots over the Seahawks.

The 28-year-old Butler was named to the Pro Bowl in 2015. He played the entire 2017 season on a $3.91 million contract and joins a group of young and talented defensive backs in Tennessee.



Titans secondary:

CBs: Malcolm Butler, Logan Ryan, Adoree Jackson, LeShaun Sims

FS: Kevin Byard

SS: Jonathan Cyprien

— Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 13, 2018



