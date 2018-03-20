NFL free agency in 2018 did not need to officially start in order for the biggest moves to unofficially happen.

NFL free agency winners, losers: Vikings get right QB; Bears, Chiefs help theirs

So which teams have made great signings and trades so far? Which players made out like bandits with their contracts? Although everybody is trying be a "winner," history proves an open market is bound to create some "losers," too.

Here's a running breakdown of the best and worst moves in 2018 NFL free agency.

Winners: Kirk Cousins and Vikings

Minnesota splurged on a three-year deal with big guaranteed money (a reported $84 million) to make sure it got Cousins, and the QB's other suitors didn't.

It works out well for both player and team, as the Vikings thought about Cousins entering his age-30 season knowing they're in the right window to win a Super Bowl with him. He's a perfect fit in the West Coast offense, inheriting ideal skill position weapons in Stefon Diggs, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph and Dalvin Cook.

Cousins made top-market money up front and landed with a contender that will help him push his career to a higher (see: winning) level of success. The NFC runners-up from 2017 are the new NFC favorites for 2018.

Winners: Bears

With Allen Robinson, the Bears got the complete, young No. 1 wideout they needed for Mitchell Trubisky. With Trey Burton, they got an up-and-coming pass-catching tight end from a similar Eagles offense. With Taylor Gabriel, they got a versatile cog they will use in a variety of ways. New coach Matt Nagy and GM Ryan Pace are copycatting what the Eagles' Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman did for their QB taken No. 2 overall: pouring on the help.

On the side at wide receiver, Chicago also brought back Cameron Meredith as a restricted free agent and avoided the temptation of Jarvis Landry while also making sure Jordan Howard sticks as the stud in the backfield. Using the transition tag on rising corner Kyle Fuller and re-signing Prince Amukamara, too, is also bound to pay off, as the Bears kept their defense intact for Vic Fangio. Don't expect Pace to be finished, but he got off the blocks well for Nagy.

Winners: Chiefs

Rarely does a playoff team flip a switch so hard, but Kansas City did, and it did so rather successfully. It started with trading Alex Smith and anointing Patrick Mahomes as the new starting QB. Gone are Marcus Peters, Derrick Johnson and Albert Wilson. Arriving are Kendall Fuller, Anthony Hitchens and Sammy Watkins.

Fuller can end up being better than Peters all-around, and he will be much less of a headache for coach Andy Reid. Hitchens can make a ton of plays like Johnson did for many years, and at 25, he's a decade younger. Wilson had flashes as a complementary weapon to Tyreek Hill, but Watkins is capable of winning a track meet with Hill while streaking downfield to catch passes from Mahomes' cannon. Reid's team needed a reboot, and the Chiefs 2.0 are looking good.

Losers: Dolphins

The Patriots added defensive tackle Danny Shelton in a trade from the Browns. The Bills flipped quarterback Tyrod Taylor and offensive tackle Cordy Glenn to get them better positioned in the draft and also landed defensive tackle Star Lotulelei. The Jets, after rebounding cheaply at QB with Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgwater, got busy all over the place with running back Isaiah Crowell and center Spencer Long for the offense, plus cornerback Trumaine Johnson and inside linebacker Avery Williamson for the defense.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins, after moving running back Jay Ajayi last year, continued to "change the culture" by also dealing wide receiver Jarvis Landry and releasing defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh. They also overpaid to try to replace Landry's unique skill set with former Chief Albert Wilson (3 years, $24 million) and former Patriot Danny Amendola (2 years, $12 million). Miami's pre-spring cleaning may set up better things in the fuure, but for now, it's looking like the new worst team in the division.

Losers: Redskins

Alex Smith is not an upgrade over Kirk Cousins, contrary to popular belief. He's older and only a little cheaper, and the Redskins didn't really get a good receiver to match his skill set in former Seahawk Paul Richardson, more of a deep threat type who still has a ton to prove. Richardson, Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder isn't the most inspiring corps offensively.

Defensively, the Redskins traded away Kendall Fuller to Kansas City in the Smith deal and didn't re-sign Bashaud Breeland. They also may not be able to either re-sign linebacker Zach Brown or a comparable replacement. Washington has downgraded by both spending and not spending.

Loser: AJ McCarron

Remember when McCarron was going to be traded to the Browns, and then when he was for sure going to sign with the Browns? But there went Smith to the Redskins, Tyrod Taylor to the Browns, Cousins to the Vikings, Keenum to the Broncos and Bradford to the Cardinals.

The starting jobs dried up in a hurry, save for the Bills, who ended up bailing him out. McCarron fought to be an unrestricted free agent. He gets his shot as a No. 1, but it's probably the worst supporting QB situation of them all. He's also not guaranteed to start over a drafted rookie, given his contract (two years and $10 million) is more like a backup's.

Winners: Jaguars

Former Panthers left guard Andrew Norwell wasn't heard in any rumors regarding the Jags, but there he is, about to line up next to stud center Brandon Linder and further boost the blocking in front of Leonard Fournette for the league's No. 1 rushing attack. The Jaguars don't want to mess with the running game/physical identity that got them a quarter away from the Super Bowl. At the same time, they took a worthy flyer on a cheaper Robinson fill-in with former Colt Donte Moncrief and also kept Marqise Lee.

Losers: Colts

The Colts have a ton of money under the salary cap, but they have been eerily quiet. With the Jaguars being winners in the division, the Texans (Aaron Colvin) and the Titans (Malcolm Butler) made early splashes with impact cornerbacks. It didn't hurt much that Jacksonville grabbed Moncrief, but it should have hurt to see running back target Dion Lewis also sign with Tennessee. Tennessee also kept guard Josh Kline, and Houston got interior blocking help from Zach Fulton. There isn't much fortune in favor of Andrew Luck or the defense with the Colts' own top free agents, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, unsigned.

Winner: Norwell

Norwell, an undrafted free agent who was great in Carolina, became the highest-paid guard in the league with his five-year, $66.5 million deal from Jacksonville that includes $30 million guaranteed. He reset the market for the position again after the Browns' Kevin Zeitler did it last year.

Winners: Wide receivers

Robinson and Watkins got paid most, but Richardson (five years, $40 million from the Redskins) and Wilson (three years, $24 million from the Dolphins) can't complain about averaging $8 million in annual salary coming off limited production. Heck, even Amendola (two years, $12 million from the Dolphins) got more than he's worth. John Brown ($5 milion) and Ryan Grant (four years, $29 million) got paid well by the Ravens, too. The Eagles paid Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith well last year. Copycat city.

Winner: Le'Veon Bell

C'mon, Le'Veon. With that running back market where Dion Lewis is getting $5 million a year, you should be thrilled you get a chance to earn $14.5 million fully guaranteed for only one season.

Winner: Richard Sherman

Sherman has been criticized about how he should have shopped himself and not settled for a low-ball deal as his own agent. But he landed in the same defensive scheme as that of the Seahawks, still got well compensated at $13 million per season coming off a ruptured Achilles in his age-30 season and gets to exact revenge on Seattle while playing for its rival down the coast. That's a win.

Winners: 49ers and Rams

The old best rivalry in the NFC West is the new best rivalry in the NFC West. San Francisco got Sherman and offensive lineman Weston Richburg. There will be more calculated spending ahead, and besides, the Niners already made the big move of the offseason by signing and then extending Jimmy Garoppolo.

The Rams countered by tagging safety Lamarcus Joyner, trading for cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib and re-signing corner Nickell Robey-Coleman. Wade Phillips' defense vs. Kyle Shanahan's offense will be fun in 2018 as the teams battle for the division title and, maybe, much bigger things in the NFC.

Losers: Cardinals and Seahawks

The Cardinals became the latest team to overpay Sam Bradford, for one year at a reported $20 million. Of all the stopgaps they could have gotten for their post-Carson Palmer QB void, an older guy who can't stay healthy is not a good short-term investment. They will take their lumps in the division in 2018, so saving money and thinking long term would have been the better route.

What else can one say about the Seahawks? Earl Thomas is the last man standing in the Legion of Boom, and the defensive line rotation is without Michael Bennett. So far, Russell Wilson has not gotten line or receiving help (bye, Richardson; bye, Jimmy Graham) as even more of a burden falls on him to carry the offense and the entire team out of mediocrity.

Winners: Drew Brees and Jimmy Graham

They're not playing together again. Brees got his two-year deal to return to the Saints, while Graham leaves Wilson and the Seahawks .... to join Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The tight end has had a blessed career as a young basketballer-turned-veteran-red-zone-receiving-stud. Graham by default should work out for Green Bay after the Martellus Bennett disaster.

Loser: Jordy Nelson

The venerable Packers wide receiver is the most notable, shocking cut so far, trumping the Dolphins' decision to part ways with Ndamukong Suh. Rodgers moves on with recently extended Davante Adams and Graham as his go-to guys, but it's sad to see Nelson leave.

Winners: Aaron Rodgers and Zack Martin

Rodgers should be looking at all these QB contracts, led by those of Garoppolo and Cousins, and knowing he'll get his relative discount contract double-checked again by the Packers. Martin, the best guard in the league, becomes a free agent in 2019. After what Norwell got, Martin should already hear all that cha-chinging coming out of Jerry Jones' cash register.