Wissam Ben Yedder came off the bench to score the decisive goals as Sevilla moved into the quarterfinals of the Champions League Tuesday with a stunning 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Champions League: Manchester United crashes out against Sevilla

At a restless Old Trafford, United never got out of first gear and Sevilla, having dominated the opening leg at home without finding a way to beat David de Gea in a goalless draw, deservedly progressed.



With United reeling, Ben Yedder soon added his eighth goal of this season's Champions League, De Gea unable to claw out the striker's looping header.

When Ben Yedder came off the bench with less than 20 minutes to play, the game was finely balanced with both sides aware the first goal would be decisive. And it proved to be the case as the substitute made an immediate impact, collecting a pass from Ever Banega to smash in a low finish.

Jose Mourinho had already played his trump card, bringing on Paul Pogba, who was only fit enough for the bench, and United stumbled to a shocking home defeat despite Romelu Lukaku sparking a grandstand finish with a goal in the 84th minute.

De Gea denied Ben Yedder a hat trick in added time, but it mattered little as Vincenzo Montella celebrated having masterminded a famous victory for his side.