Tim Tebow's time in the Majors won't be happening yet.

Mets cut Tim Tebow from major league camp

The Mets cut the Heisman winner from their MLB camp roster Tuesday, MLB.com reported.

"(I'll) just continue to work in all the areas we've been working and making progress," Tebow told reporters. "So that's really the focus. Just continue the process and the journey and keep working."

Tebow cited his ankle as something that hindered him during camp. He stepped on a sprinkler on the field and twisted his ankle at the end of February.

Tebow, 30, hit .056 in the Grapefruit League and struck out 11 times in 19 plate appearances. In Tuesday's play, he was 0 for 3 at the plate.

He will return to minor-league camp, but could still get a callup during the season if he improves enough.