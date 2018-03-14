News

    Ranking the 68 best players in the NCAA Tournament

    Of the 15 players named to the 2018 Sporting News All-America team, all but one will appear in the NCAA Tournament (and that guy, Jock Landale of Saint Mary’s, should be there as well, but that’s a discussion for another day).

    Great players make great teams. Every coach will tell you the first ingredient of a successful team is talent. But who are the best players on the best teams? We decided to rank the top 68 players in the 68-team NCAA Tournament field for you. The number of terrific players we had to exclude should tell you that even if analysts are correct when they say this season has “no great teams,” that statement does not extend to the players who will participate.



  • 1
    1. Jalen Brunson, Villanova


    Sporting News' Player of the Year is in command of nearly every game he enters, capable of delivering a 30-point performance if required or simply standing in the background and directing his superb teammates to another successful effort. Oh, and he’s snapped out of that brief 3-point slump, making 10 of 21 during an overpowering performance at the Big East Tournament.



  • 2
    2. DeAndre Ayton, Arizona


    There is no one in college basketball as dominant, and no one who looks more like the No. 1 overall pick the next time the NBA conducts a player draft. He is as complete a package of basketball skill as we’ve seen at his size: 7-0, 260. Ayton seems to be playing even more ferociously of late, with four games of more than 25 points in his past six.



  • 3
    3. Marvin Bagley III, Duke


    Bagley can be a scoring machine when he’s given access to the ball in dangerous positions. He is best when operating around the lane, not too far from the goal, but he does have the skill to take defenders way out and fire 3-pointers. He showed in the team’s early February win over North Carolina there is an extra gear to his play — might it emerge in the NCAAs?



  • 4
    4. Devonte' Graham, Kansas


    Having earned the Big 12 Player of the Year award and been named first-team All-America by SN, as well as becoming MVP at the Big 12 Tournament, and being on a team ranked No. 1 a year ago, about the only thing left for Graham to accomplish is to get all the way to the Final Four.
     



  • 5
    5. Trae Young, Oklahoma


    What had been a dream season at one point has been transformed into a twisted, tortured nightmare, with the Sooners entirely fractured and losing eight of their final 10 games. Some of the issues were Young’s; he lost the rhythm of when to try heat-check type shots and began regularly missing. Young has made 25 percent of his 3-pointers since Feb. 1. But he’s also made extraordinary passes and still has the capacity to carry the Sooners a long way.



  • 6
    6. Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State


    Does not have the dynamic first step that many of the best wings do, but his length causes problems for every opponent and his skill level — the variety of shots he takes and makes comfortably — is ridiculous. Bates-Diop needs very little room to get off his shot because his launch point might literally be higher than any player his size.



  • 7
    7. Miles Bridges, Michigan State


    Bridges has so many ways to score that even his coaches sometimes fail to take them all into account. That sometimes leaves him overly reliant on his excellent jump shot, but MSU is an improved team when he attacks frequently from the wing. When other elements of the team's offense failed during the Big Ten Tournament, he also showed off a promising low-post game.



  • 8
    8. Trevon Bluiett, Xavier


    Bluiett’s range, accuracy and confidence make him college basketball’s best shooter in 2017-18, and one of the best the game has seen this decade. When he gets hot, he is a threat to challenge the 40-point mark, and his ability to drive the ball short distances and draw fouls is underrated. He attempted 180 free throws this season and converted 86 percent from the line.



  • 9
    9. Mikal Bridges, Villanova


    Bridges is so gifted there are some who joke that Brunson is the best player in the nation but Bridges is the best on Villanova’s team. He is across-the-board accurate as a shooter and doubled his output from 3-point range this season, from 44 makes as a sophomore to 88 this year. With the Wildcats losing All-American Josh Hart after last season, Bridges embraced all the responsibility left behind.



  • 10
    10. Jevon Carter, West Virginia


    The Mountaineers rely on Carter to do so much — press, run the offense, make shots, defend in the halfcourt — it sometimes seems as though he runs out of energy to finish the job. But he is the best on-ball defender in Division I: an oppressive, disruptive force. He made himself into an elite playmaker; it’s not often a guy playing regular minutes his entire career goes from 3.7 to 6.6 assists per game in a single season.



  • 11
    11. Carsen Edwards, Purdue


    The Purdue guard averaged 18.5 points, 3.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game this season.



  • 12
    12. Kyle Guy, Virginia


    The Virginia guard averaged 14.5 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists this season.



  • 13
    13. Collin Sexton, Alabama


    The Alabama guard averaged 19 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists this season.



  • 14
    14. Aaron Holiday, UCLA


    The UCLA guard averaged 20.3 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists this season.



  • 15
    15. Luke Maye, North Carolina


    The North Carolina forward averaged 17.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.



  • 16
    16. Keenan Evans, Texas Tech


    The Texas Tech guard averaged 17.5 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists this season.



  • 17
    17. Joel Berry II, North Carolina


    The North Carolina guard averaged 17.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.



  • 18
    18. Gary Clark, Cincinnati


    The Cincinnati forward averaged 13.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.



  • 19
    19. Mike Daum, South Dakota State


    The South Dakota State forward averaged 23.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.



  • 20
    20. Moe Wagner, Michigan


    The Michigan forward averaged 14.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 0.8 assists this season.



  • 21
    21. Marcus Foster, Creighton


    The Creighton guard averaged 20.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season.



  • 22
    22. Grant Williams, Tennessee


    The Tennessee forward averaged 15.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season.



  • 23
    23. Kevin Knox, Kentucky


    The Kentucky forward averaged 15.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.



  • 24
    24. Jared Terrell, Rhode Island


    The Rhode Island guard averaged 17.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists this season.



  • 25
    25. Mohamed Bamba, Texas


    The Texas forward averaged 12.9 points, 10.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists this season.



  • 26
    26. Devon Hall, Virginia


    The Virginia guard averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season.



  • 27
    27. Rob Gray, Houston


    The Houston guard averaged 18.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.



  • 28
    28. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky


    The Kentucky guard averaged 13.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 5.0 assists this season.



  • 29
    29. Caleb Martin, Nevada


    The Nevada forward averaged 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.



  • 30
    30. Grayson Allen, Duke


    The Duke guard averaged 15.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists this season.



  • 31
    31. Dean Wade, Kansas State


    The Kansas State forward averaged 16.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists this season.



  • 32
    32. Lonnie Walker, Miami


    The Miami guard averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season.



  • 33
    33. Landry Shamet, Wichita State


    The Wichita State guard averaged 15 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists this season.



  • 34
    34. Allonzo Trier, Arizona


    The Arizona guard averaged 18.4 points, 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists this season.



  • 35
    35. Peyton Aldridge, Davidson


    The Davidson forward averaged 21.5 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.



  • 36
    36. Kelan Martin, Butler


    The Butler forward averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists this season.



  • 37
    37. Jaylen Adams, St. Bonaventure


    The St. Bonaventure guard averaged 19.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.4 assists this season.



  • 38
    38. Chris Chiozza, Florida


    The Florida guard averaged 11.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 6.1 assists this season.



  • 39
    39. Jaren Jackson, Michigan State


    The Michigan State forward averaged 11.3 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.



  • 40
    40. Jaylen Barford, Arkansas


    The Arkansas guard averaged 18.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.



  • 41
    41. Tra Holder, Arizona State


    The Arizona State guard averaged 18.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.



  • 42
    42. Johnathan Williams, Gonzaga


    The Gonzaga guard averaged 9.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists this season.



  • 43
    43. Killian Tille, Gonzaga


    The Gonzaga forward averaged 13.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season.



  • 44
    44. Tyus Battle, Syracuse


    The Syracuse guard averaged 19.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.9 assists this season.



  • 45
    45. Marcquise Reed, Clemson


    The Clemson guard averaged 15.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists this season.



  • 46
    46. Vladimir Brodziansky, TCU


    The TCU forward averaged 15.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.



  • 47
    47. Angel Delgado, Seton Hall


    The Seton Hall center averaged 13.3 points, 11.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season.



  • 48
    48. CJ Massinburg, Buffalo


    The Buffalo guard averaged 16.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season.



  • 49
    49. Cassius Winston, Michigan State


    The Michigan State guard averaged 12.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 6.8 assists this season.



  • 50
    50. Kassius Robertson, Missouri


    The Missouri guard averaged 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists this season.



  • 51
    51. Bryce Brown, Auburn


    The Auburn guard averaged 16.2 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season.



  • 52
    52. Mustapha Heron, Auburn


    The Auburn guard averaged 16.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists this season.



  • 53
    53. Zach Lofton, New Mexico State


    The New Mexico State guard averaged 19.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season.



  • 54
    54. Wendell Carter, Duke


    The Duke forward averaged 13.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists this season.



  • 55
    55. Omer Yurtseven, N.C. State


    The N.C. State center averaged 13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 0.5 assists this season.



  • 56
    56. Vince Edwards, Purdue


    The Purdue forward averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists this season.



  • 57
    57. Trey Kell, San Diego State


    The San Diego State guard averaged 10.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.1 assists this season.



  • 58
    58. Svi Mykhailiuk, Kansas


    The Kansas guard averaged 15.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season.



  • 59
    59. Jon Elmore, Marshall


    The Marshall guard averaged 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.9 assists this season.



  • 60
    60. Justin Robinson, Virginia Tech


    The Virginia Tech guard averaged 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists this season.



  • 61
    61. Zach Thomas, Bucknell


    The Bucknell forward averaged 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season.



  • 62
    62. Jonathan Stark, Murray State


    The Murray State guard averaged 21.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists this season.



  • 63
    63. Jacob Evans, Cincinnati


    The Cincinnati guard averaged 12.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists this season.



  • 64
    64. Isaac Haas, Purdue


    The Purdue center averaged 14.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists this season.



  • 65
    65. Thomas Welsh, UCLA


    The UCLA center averaged 13.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.



  • 66
    66. Rodney Bullock, Providence


    The Providence forward averaged 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists this season.



  • 67
    67. Tyler Davis, Texas A&M


    The Texas A&M center averaged 14.5 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season.



  • 68
    68. Shaquille Morris, Wichita State


    The Wichita State center averaged 14.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists this season.



