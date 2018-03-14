Tiger Woods open to player-captain role at Presidents Cup

Tiger Woods has indicated he would be keen on a dual player-captain role in next year's Presidents Cup, after he was confirmed as the skipper of the United States team.

Woods and Ernie Els will lead the respective US and International teams at the next edition of the event, to be held at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in December 2019.

After a torrid few years battling back problems, Woods is enjoying his best playing form since his last PGA Tour wins in 2013 and the 42-year-old generated huge excitement when finishing second at last week's Valspar Championship.

Asked in a news conference whether he and Els had thought about serving as playing captains in Melbourne, Woods initially raised a laugh when he simply replied with a grin: "Yes, I have."

The 14-time major champion subsequently added: "I would like to get to a point where I would have to make that decision. Let's just see how it progresses.

"Hale [Irwin] did it in the first year. It's going to be dependent on myself.

"It's a bridge that's a long way away from now. But if it does come to that point, it won't just be my decision. It will be collaborative, [based] on what is best for the team."

Both Woods and Els have played in eight Presidents Cup and served as vice-captains in recent events, while Woods was also an assistant to Davis Love III for the 2016 Ryder Cup.

"It is just a huge honour for me [to be named captain]," said Woods.

"It's something I've always wanted to do. I've always wanted to become a captain and I'm very fortunate to have this opportunity."

Els, a four-time major winner, added: "The Presidents Cup has provided me with many of the best memories of my career. To be named captain of the team is an incredible honour.

"Tiger and I have had some great duels in the past, and I look forward to the challenge of going against my longtime friend yet again in 2019."