March Madness 2018: Virginia loses ACC Sixth Man of the Year De'Andre Hunter for season

Virginia's NCAA Tournament is not off to a good start.

The Cavaliers announced Tuesday, they have lost freshman guard De'Andre Hunter for the season with a broken wrist, meaning he will not be able to participate in March Madness.



Hunter was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench for the Cavaliers. At 6-7, 222 pounds, the freshman has the length to guard nearly every position on the floor, and he was also a spot-up shooter averaging 38.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.


The Cavaliers open their NCAA Tournament Friday when they take on UMBC Friday at 9:20 p.m. ET.

