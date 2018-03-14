Virginia's NCAA Tournament is not off to a good start.

March Madness 2018: Virginia loses ACC Sixth Man of the Year De'Andre Hunter for season

The Cavaliers announced Tuesday, they have lost freshman guard De'Andre Hunter for the season with a broken wrist, meaning he will not be able to participate in March Madness.



ACC Sixth Man of the Year De'Andre Hunter to Miss NCAA Tournament with Broken Wrist https://t.co/yMjSeppKEF pic.twitter.com/9aVlTYtws6

— Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 13, 2018



Hunter was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year after averaging 9.2 points and 3.5 rebounds off the bench for the Cavaliers. At 6-7, 222 pounds, the freshman has the length to guard nearly every position on the floor, and he was also a spot-up shooter averaging 38.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

The Cavaliers open their NCAA Tournament Friday when they take on UMBC Friday at 9:20 p.m. ET.