NFL free agency rumors: Packers releasing Jordy Nelson, signing Jimmy Graham

The Packers announced they released longtime receiver Jordy Nelson and reportedly will sign tight end Jimmy Graham

The decision to cut Nelson creates $10.2 million in cap space for the Packers and leaves just $2.3 million in dead money.

“We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community for the past 10 years,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a release. “He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success.

"Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. We wish Jordy, his wife Emily, and the rest of their family all the best.”

The move came minutes after the reported three-year signing of Graham, who has spent the last three years in Seattle. With the Seahawks, Graham posted 18 total touchdowns (10 coming last season) and 2,048 receiving yards.

It was rumored that Graham, 31, would return to New Orleans, especially after the Saints re-signed quarterback Drew Brees, but that was not the case.



69 - Jimmy Graham has 69 touchdown receptions, the fourth most by a tight end in #NFL history. Target. #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/u8luHcK8nU

— OptaJerry (@OptaJerry) March 13, 2018



Nelson, 33, spent his entire 10-year career in Green Bay, but he slowed down significantly last season. His yards per catch was 9.1 in 2017 and he managed just 53 receptions and 483 yards in 15 games, which was much lower than previous years.

Given that he signed a four-year, $39 million contract extension in 2014, it would be hard for the Packers to justify paying those rates as his productivity has declined.