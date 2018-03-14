News

NFL free agency rumors: Josh McCown, Jets agree to 1-year deal

Josh McCown will re-sign with the Jets, his agent Mike McCartney said Tuesday via Twitter.



The deal will be for one year and $10 million, according to ESPN.

The veteran quarterback started 13 games for the Jets in 2017 throwing for 2,926 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions. New York went 5-8 in games he was under center.


