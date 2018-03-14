Quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to join the Arizona Cardinals on an initial one-year deal worth $20million, according to multiple reports.

QB Sam Bradford expected to sign with Cardinals

With primary target Kirk Cousins off the market as he closes on a move to the Minnesota Vikings, the Cardinals moved swiftly to Plan B and are set to secure Bradford's signature when the new league year begins on Wednesday.

According to ESPN and NFL.com, the 30-year-old's one-year contract - for which $15m of the $20m is guaranteed - also contains an option for a second season at another $20m, meaning he could ultimately earn $40m through 2019.

Bradford's trouble with injuries continued in 2017 as he was limited to just two games because of a third injury to his left knee. He was initially injured in Week 1, missed Weeks 2-4 and saw his comeback in Week 5 end before half time when he re-aggravated the problem.

Case Keenum, who replaced him and never gave up the starting job, is now set to be usurped by Cousins in Minnesota and subsequently join the Denver Broncos as the quarterback picture becomes clearer around the NFL.

The Cardinals also reportedly considered another former Vikings QB with a significant knee injury, Teddy Bridgewater, as well as Josh McCown and AJ McCarron, while they were linked with Mike Glennon of the Chicago Bears earlier on Tuesday.

But instead it is Bradford who will replace the retired Carson Palmer in Arizona.