Aussie Cup hero Spithill nabs Italian job

Australia's Jimmy Spithill, who skippered Oracle Team USA to two landmark victories in the America's Cup, has joined Italian syndicate Luna Rossa.

Australia's Jimmy Spithill won the America's Cup with Oracle Team USA in 2010 and 2013.

Luna Rossa, backed by the Prada fashion house, announced the hiring Tuesday.

It's not clear whether Oracle Team USA's owner, tech billionaire Larry Ellison, will continue on in the America's Cup.

As a 30-year-old in 2010, Spithill became the youngest skipper to win the America's Cup when he steered Oracle Team USA to victory over a Swiss crew.

In 2013, he led Oracle Team USA to a dramatic comeback against Emirates Team New Zealand. His third go-round with Oracle ended with a loss to the Kiwis in June in Bermuda.

Spithill helmed Luna Rossa in the 2007 challenger trials, reaching the finals before losing to Emirates Team New Zealand.

"With his huge sports and technical experience on high-performance sailing boats, Jimmy brings additional strength to team Luna Rossa," the team said.

Team USA's status remains unclear ahead of the Auckland 2021 meet.