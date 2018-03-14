Matt Murray is close to making his return.

Penguins injury updates: Goalie Matt Murray, winger Bryan Rust nearing return for Pittsburgh

While a definitive date has yet to be determined, the Penguins goaltender could get back on the ice before the end of the regular season after being sidelined with a concussion.

Murray, who hasn't played since sustaining the head injury in practice last month, skated and faced shots at Tuesday's workout before the rest of the team took the ice.

“He’s making progress. We’re encouraged by his progress,” coach Mike Sullivan said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, adding Murray will accompany the team on their upcoming road trip to New York and Montreal.

The Penguins are also anticipating another boost with the return of winger Bryan Rust, who has missed the last two games after suffering a concussion in the Penguins’ win over the Flyers last Wednesday. Rust donned a gray no-contact jersey for the early portion of Tuesday’s practice but was back in gold later in the day.

“It’s a big relief,” Sullivan said. “These guys are important players for us. The fact that they’re tracking the right way is really encouraging. We take each day as it comes with the nature of those injuries, but certainly we’re excited about the way they’re both tracking.”

The Penguins have 12 regular-season games remaining and sit in second place behind the rival Capitals in the Metropolitan Division.