Danny Amendola set to swap Patriots for Dolphins

After shining with Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Danny Amendola will try to do the same with another AFC East side in the Miami Dolphins.

According to NFL.com, wide receiver Amendola will sign with the Dolphins when the new league year begins on Wednesday on a two-year deal worth around $12million.

The 32-year-old averaged 46 receptions and 477 yards over the last five seasons with New England, who he joined from the St Louis Rams in 2013, and was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams.

Last year was Amendola's best in a Patriots uniform with 61 catches for 659 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season.

He then had 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns in three games during the postseason, including eight catches and 152 yards in the dramatic Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Amendola will join former Kansas City Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson as a new weapon in a Miami offense which is undergoing a makeover after Jarvis Landry was traded to the Cleveland Browns.