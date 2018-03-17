Sam Bradford, Cardinals make one-year deal official

With primary target Kirk Cousins off the market, the Cardinals moved to Plan B — as in Bradford at quarterback.

NFL free agency rumors: QB Sam Bradford to sign with Cardinals

Sam Bradford officially signed one-year deal with Arizona on Friday worth a reported $20 million ($15 million guaranteed) with an option year at $20 million.

According to the Arizona Republic, Cousins was Plan A, but he signed with Bradford's former team, the Vikings. That left the Cardinals and Bradford, 30, making alternate plans that intersected.

The Cardinals also were considering another former Vikings QB with a significant knee injury, Teddy Bridgewater, as well as Josh McCown and AJ McCarron, the Republic reported.

By going with Bradford, the Cardinals are making a less expensive though definitely more risky route. Bradford was limited to just two games in 2017 because of a third injury to his left knee. He initially was injured in Week 1, missed Weeks 2-4 and saw his comeback in Week 5 end before halftime when he re-aggravated the injury.

Case Keenum replaced him and never gave up the starting job.

Because of the knee injury, Bradford wasn't even able to return to practice until January but surely will have to pass a physical, if he hasn't already, for the Cardinals.

In 80 NFL games since 2010 with the Rams, Eagles and Vikings, Bradford has completed 1,805 of 2,887 passes (62.5 percent) for 19,049 and 101 touchdowns with 57 interceptions. He missed all of the 2014 season with a knee injury.

