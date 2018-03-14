Wide receiver Danny Amendola thrived with Tom Brady and the Patriots. Now he’ll try to do the same nearly 1,500 miles south down I-95.

NFL free agency rumors: WR Danny Amendola staying in AFC East, signing with Dolphins

According to NFL Media, Amendola will sign with the Dolphins when the new league year begins Wednesday.



Danny Amendola is staying in the AFC East... expected to sign with Miami Dolphins per source.

Amendola, 32, averaged 46 receptions and 477 yards over the last five seasons with New England.

Last year was Amendola’s best in a Patriots uniform with 61 catches for 659 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season. He had 26 catches for 348 yards and two touchdowns in three games during the postseason.

Amendola joins former Chiefs wideout Albert Wilson as new weapons in the Miami offense.