Gor Mahia FC will now take on Esperance of Tunisia in the return leg of Caf Champions League on Sunday.

OFFICIAL: Esperance v Gor Mahia Caf match moved

K’Ogalo secretary Ben Omondi has confirmed in a statement obtained by Goal that the return leg will be played on Sunday and not Saturday.

“In consultations with club chairman, who has been in constant communication with the concerned authorities (Caf, Tunis and the Federation), I can now confirm that the second leg match pitting our side Gor Mahia FC against Espérance de Tunis will be played on Sunday, March 18, 2018, from 4pm Tunisia time at Stade Olympique Rades, Tunis.

“Plans are underway to have the team take off on the night of Thursday, March 15, 2018, through Doha to arrive in Tunis on Friday around 2:00pm.”

On Tuesday, Gor Mahia was forced to send an advance party to Tunis to follow up on the date of the match.

This came a day after the host devised what the Kenyan champions termed as ‘mind games’ when they revealed contradicting information regarding kick-off date.

Confederation of Africa Football had set Saturday, March 17 as match day, but Esperance announced on a tweet that the game will take place on Sunday before reverting to Friday.

Gor Mahia held Esperance to a 0-0 draw in the first leg and any score line draw will see them progress.