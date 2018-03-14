Chennaiyin FC head coach John Gregory has no special plans to halt an in-form Sunil Chhetri when his side face Bengaluru FC in the final of the 2017-18 Indian Super League at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on March 17.

ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin's John Gregory on Bengaluru - Albert Roca has done well

Jeje Lalpekhlua ended his seven-game goal drought to score two crucial goals to help Chennaiyin power their way into the final at the expense of FC Goa in the two-legged semi-final. The Super Machans secured a 4-1 aggregate win to book their place in the final for the second time in Indian Super League history.

"We're not planning for Chhetri. We just go about our job as normal. We do not have any fitness concerns. We have people who have won the ISL before. Their experience should help us in the final," said Gregory after their semi-final win.

The English coach also heaped praise on Bengaluru head coach Albert Roca, "Bengaluru are a very good team and they play a bit like Goa. Albert has done well to keep his team in contention despite playing in multiple competitions. Hope he plays his full team tomorrow!"