FC Goa failed to find the back of the net against Chennaiyin FC and suffered a 3-0 (4-1 aggregate) in the second leg of the play-offs on Tuesday evening at the Marina Arena.

ISL 2017-18: FC Goa’s Sergio Lobera: Conceding twice in four minutes affects you

While Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote have been exceptional for the Goan team through the league stages, the Spanish duo were below par over the two legs of play-offs. Although Lanzarote did score a goal in the first leg, his overall contribution wasn’t up to the standard he had set.

Coach Sergio Lobera was asked if Corominas and Lanzarote were distracted with the offers they are receiving from other Indian Super League (ISL) teams and whether that had an effect on their display.

“I think talking about their future is not the same as talking about their performances in the semis. You have to analyze the team rather than them. They helped us a lot over the season. The rest of the team also helped us. It is difficult for us now and we don't have many positives. But if you were to evaluate the season, I 'm very happy with their performances,” he replied.

After the first leg of the play-offs, Lobera had bullishly mentioned that scoring in Chennai wouldn’t be a big deal. Not only did they struggle to breach the Chennaiyin FC defence, they shipped in three goals as well.

“I think we were exceptional at the start. We had opportunities to score. In the first 25 minutes, we were superior to Chennaiyin. The difficult part is within two-to-three minutes that we commit mistakes and the game is done. That point on things changed. We did lot of running and from that moment and we were not good enough,” said Lobera.

“We made two errors but till then we were superior. These things decide the game and we weren't good there. When you are playing so well and then concede a goal, it affects you. Conceding twice in four minutes affects you more. I think we couldn't pull ourselves back into the game since then,” he added.

Lobera was also questioned if he was pleased with the squad that had been assembled for him, especially the Indian contingent given the issues they have had in the goalkeeping department.

MORE:

ISL 2017-18: Chennaiyin storm into the final to take on Bengaluru FC

| ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC face Chennaiyin FC in final

| ISL 2017-18: Sergio Lobera - Our style of play is risky but I will be happy if we win 3-2



“I'm very happy with the performances of my Indian and foreign players. And from here on now, we have to analyze the season and start planning for the future and how to improve ourselves.”