A senior has won the Naismith Trophy for the top player in college basketball each of the last four years, but this season’s award may very well go to freshman for just the third time in the trophy’s 50-year history.

Deandre Ayton, Marvin Bagley III among four finalists for Naismith Trophy

Arizona freshman Deandre Ayton, Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III, Villanova junior Jalen Brunson and Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham were announced as the four finalists for the award Tuesday.



Ayton, a 6-10 center from Phoenix, became the third player in Pac-12 history to be named both the conference's freshman and player of the year after averaging 20.3 points, 11.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

Like Ayton in the Pac-12, Bagley doubled up on ACC honors when he was named freshman and player of the year. He led the Blue Devils to a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament averaging an ACC-best 21.1 points and 11.5 rebounds per game.

The only freshmen to have won the Naismith Trophy are Kevin Durant (Texas) in 2007 and Anthony Davis (Kentucky) in 2012.

Brunson would be Villanova’s first-ever Naismith winner and the first junior to win since Ohio State’s Evan Turner in 2010. The Big East Player of the Year is averaging 19.4 points and 4.7 assists per game for the Wildcats, who open the NCAA Tournament on Thursday as the top seed in the East bracket.

Graham could close his remarkable career at Kansas as the top player in the nation after averaging 17.3 points, 7.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game in his senior season. If he were to match former teammate Frank Mason III and win the Naismith Trophy, Kansas would be just the first school to have back-to-back winners since Duke in 2001 (Shane Battier) and 2002 (Jay Williams).

The winner of the award will be announced April 1.