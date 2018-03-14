Trey Burton is taking his talents to Chi-Town.

NFL free agency rumors: TE Trey Burton to sign with Bears

The former Eagles tight end intends to sign a four-year contract with the Bears this week, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the deal is worth $32 million.

Burton gives quarterback Mitchell Trubisky another reliable target in addition to former Jaguars wide receiver Allen Robinson, who is also expected to sign with Chicago. Robinson has 202 catches for 2,848 yards and 22 touchdowns in 43 games in Jacksonville.

Burton, 26, was signed by the Eagles as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2014. He has 63 catches for 629 yards and six touchdowns over four seasons with Philadelphia. He also threw a scoring pass to quarterback Nick Foles in the "Philly Special" trick play during the Eagles' Super Bowl 52 win over the Patriots.