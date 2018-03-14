Carlos Correa said his decision to skip the Astros' White House visit had nothing to do with politics.

Astros' Carlos Correa clarifies why he didn't go to White House

The shortstop was absent from the World Series champions' Monday visit with President Donald Trump, leading many to speculate that he was boycotting the visit.

However, Correa told Jake Kaplan of The Athletic that skipping the visit was "not about politics or anything."

Correa used the day off to gather supplies for Puerto Rico, which is still suffering after being hit by Hurricane Maria in the fall.

Correa, 23, is a Puerto Rican native.

Teammate Carlos Beltran, who retired after the Astros won the World Series, was also not in attendance. A fellow Puerto Rican, he has been vocal about his disapproval in the way the Trump administration has handled crisis relief for Puerto Rico and other areas ravaged by hurricanes last year.

Reliever Ken Giles also skipped the visit, citing family reasons.