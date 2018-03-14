News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues
Tigers open AFL with tough win over Blues

Bills veteran DT Kyle Williams to return for 13th season

Sporting News
Sporting News /

Bills defensive tackle and franchise mainstay Kyle Williams will be back for a 13th season in Buffalo, the team announced Tuesday.



Williams, who has played his entire career with the Bills, has agreed to a one-year deal worth $6 million ($5 million fully guaranteed), NFL Network reported, citing an unidentified source.

Paired with free agent Star Lotulelei, who reached an agreement with the Bills earlier in the day, Williams, 34, will be part of a stout 1-2 punch at defensive tackle.

Drafted in the fifth round in 2006, Williams has 576 combined tackles and 43 1/2 sacks.

Back To Top